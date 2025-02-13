Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 near Burlington

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-5 near Burlington early Thursday morning. The rider initially fled a traffic stop, exited at College Way, and later reentered I-5, driving north in the southbound lanes. The motorcyclist struck part of the Skagit River Bridge, was ejected, and was hit by a semi-truck, dying at the scene.



A motorcyclist was killed early after a crash on I-5 near Burlington on Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said investigators were at a deadly crash scene on southbound I-5 at George Hopper Road.

What we know:

Before 3 a.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a motorcyclist traveling south on I-5, north of Mount Vernon.

Investigators said the motorcyclist failed to stop, continued on, and exited at the College Way off-ramp in Mount Vernon.

At that point, the trooper discontinued the stop attempt but later spotted the motorcyclist again and tried to pull them over a second time.

The motorcyclist again failed to stop, reentered I-5, and began traveling north in the southbound lanes.

Investigators said as the motorcyclist approached the Skagit River Bridge, they struck a part of the bridge and was ejected. The driver was hit by an oncoming semi-truck and died at the scene.

Harding said the Skagit SMART Team will take over the investigation.

The Source: Information used in this story was from the Washington State Patrol.

