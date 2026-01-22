FBI Seattle offers $10k reward in Bellingham missing persons case

The Brief The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the disappearance of a Bellingham-area woman missing for one year. Besalynn Mary James, 63, of the Lummi Nation, was last seen Jan. 20, 2025, at her home on the Lummi Nation Reservation. Investigators say her disappearance is unexplained, and they urge anyone with information to contact the FBI.



The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case of a missing Bellingham woman who disappeared a year ago.

Besalynn Mary James, a member of the Lummi Nation, was last seen Jan. 20, 2025, at her residence on the Lummi Nation Indian Reservation. The 63-year-old was reported missing five days later.

Besalynn Mary James, Lummi Nation member who went missing on Jan. 20, 2025. (FBI)

Investigators said James left her personal belongings at home, does not drive, and failed to take her dogs, which she never leaves her home without.

The FBI says James has ties to Boise and Nampa, Idaho, Nyssa, Oregon, and Sascramento, California.

James is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, a scar on her right arm and a tattoo of the word "Bes" on one of her arms. She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

What they're saying:

"FBI Seattle’s missing persons cases are a high priority as we and our partners seek to uncover the answers that led to these painful disappearances," said Jerald Burkin, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. "In Ms. James’s case, over the past year, law enforcement has conducted multiple investigative actions across several states to try to discover what happened and her whereabouts. We will continue to diligently investigate this case, no matter how long it takes. We encourage anyone with information relating to Ms. James’s disappearance to contact law enforcement immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

