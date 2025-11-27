Bellingham, WA man under investigation after D.C. shooting of 2 Guard members

The Brief A 29-year-old Afghan national living in Bellingham was identified as the suspect in the Washington, D.C. shooting that killed one National Guard member and left another critically injured. Federal agents executed search warrants at his home, seizing electronic devices as the investigation expands nationwide. Local officials and the Afghan American Cultural Association condemned the attack, stressing that one person's actions do not represent the broader community.



The suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., was identified as an Afghan national who lived in Bellingham, Washington.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the suspect, later identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, opened fire on two National Guard members just blocks away from the White House. The West Virginia service members, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, were both sworn in less than 24 hours before the attack.

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom dies after Washington, D.C. shooting

On Thursday, President Trump revealed that Sarah Beckstrom had died. Wolfe remains in critical condition.

Washington, D.C. shooting suspect's ties to the CIA

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Lakanwal entered the United States in September 2021 under humanitarian parole as part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Lakanwal was part of a CIA-associated unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Officials say these units were highly trusted by the CIA and played crucial roles in operations against the Taliban.

From Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, the FBI and federal agents executed search warrants at his home in Bellingham, Washington, where he lived with his wife and five children. Investigators seized electronic devices including laptops, cellphones and iPads as the case expands into a coast-to-coast investigation.

"All the individuals found in that house have been interviewed, and some interviews remain ongoing," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "We will not stop until we interview anyone and everyone associated with the subject, the house and every piece of his life."

The Seattle FBI office says it is assisting the Washington office but declined to comment further.

Bellingham, WA officials respond to D.C. shooting suspect's investigation

What they're saying:

Bellingham's police chief says the department immediately stepped in to support federal investigators.

"Our hearts are heavy for the two West Virginia National Guard members who were shot while on active duty yesterday in Washington D.C.," said Bellingham Police Department Chief Rebecca Mertzig. "We stand with them, their loved ones, and all the National Guard members across the nation.

"Violence like this is horrific and unacceptable. As soon as I was notified of the situation, investigation and the possible connection to Bellingham, I called our local FBI partners to offer Bellingham Police Department’s assistance with their criminal investigation of this case. We are closely monitoring the situation for any updates.

"People who serve and protect our communities, like the two wounded West Virginia National Guard members, represent the best of what we strive for, and we honor their service, sacrifice, and courage."

Bellingham Mayor Kim Lund also says the city is actively coordinating with investigators.

"It takes courage to say yes to the job of protecting fellow community members and protecting our country. We honor the courage of the two National Guard members who were wounded in service yesterday. There is no excuse for the heinous, violent attack they suffered.

"We are holding them and their loved ones in our hearts today, wishing them a full return to health.

"As mayor of Bellingham, I am directing local resources to be ready to support the FBI’s investigation. We share the resolve to see justice and accountability for this violent attack.

"The terrible actions committed in Washington, D.C. yesterday are the actions of one person, not a community. They don’t represent Bellingham’s values. They don’t reflect the values of either Washington. They don’t represent what makes our communities great."

FOX 13 Reporter Alejandra Guzman spoke to some neighbors living near the suspect's home.

"It's less than 50 feet away from my apartment, so it kind of scares me," said Bill Beveridge. "Who knows what can actually happen after this."

Big picture view:

The shooting came a week after a federal judge ordered an end to the National Guard deployment in the Washington, D.C., area. President Trump has since ordered 500 additional National Guard members to the capital.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph B. Edlow has directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every green card issued to immigrants from countries of concern at the direction of President Trump.

The Afghan American Cultural Association, a nonprofit, non-political community-based organization registered in Washington state, released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic incident in Washington, D.C., where an Afghan national shot two National Guard service members. As an organization representing Afghan Americans across Washington State, we strongly and unequivocally condemn this heinous and cowardly act. There is no justification for violence against those who protect and serve our communities.

Our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support are with the injured National Guard troops and their families. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this difficult moment and pray for their full and speedy recovery.

At the same time, we must be clear: one person’s actions do not define an entire community. Afghan Americans have built lives here grounded in safety, hard work, and service. Many of us came to the United States precisely because we fled war, extremism, and instability. We left everything behind to pursue a future rooted in peace, dignity, and opportunity.

We remain fully committed to the safety, unity, and progress of the United States, the nation that welcomed us and gave us a chance to rebuild. Afghan Americans are teachers, soldiers, doctors, business owners, neighbors, and taxpayers who contribute to the growth and resilience of this great country every single day.

We stand for peace. We stand for accountability. We stand with America."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, reporting by FOX News Digital, the Associated Press and officials in Bellingham, Washington.

