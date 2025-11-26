Suspect in D.C. National Guard shooting lived in Washington state

The Brief The suspect in the D.C. National Guard ambush was identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was living in Washington state. The shooting is being investigated as possible national terrorism, and the motive remains unknown. The two National Guard members remain critically injured, with the White House briefly placed on lockdown after the attack.



The man suspected of ambushing two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. was identified as an Afghan national who had been living in Washington state.

What we know:

The shooting suspect, who law enforcement officials identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in September 2021. He was reportedly living in Washington state before the Wednesday attack, but authorities are still working to fully confirm his background.

Lakanwal was allegedly injured in the shooting, which is now being investigated as a possible act of national terrorism. There are no other suspects in the shooting.

Sources told FOX News Digital that Lakanwal was in the U.S. illegally after overstaying his visa granted under Operation Allies Welcome.

Emergency personnel gather in a cordoned off area where National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

FBI officials confirmed the two West Virginia National Guard members injured in the attack remained hospitalized in critical condition. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey had initially said the two members died, but later retracted his statement, saying he had received "conflicting reports."

The motive behind the ambush is still unknown, but it is considered to be a "targeted shooting." Lakanwal allegedly rounded a corner, raised his firearm, and fired at the National Guard members, according to Metropolitan Police Department official Jeffery Carroll.

The National Guard members were deployed to the nation's capitol in August. At least one of the guard members exchanged gunfire with the shooter, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

The White House, which was just blocks away from the shooting scene, was briefly placed on lockdown following the attack. President Trump was not at the White House at the time, but in Florida for Thanksgiving. He responded to the incident on social media, saying:

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

