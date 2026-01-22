Federal Way, WA police searching for son after parents found dead

The Brief Federal Way police responded to a welfare check and found a man and woman in their mid-60s dead inside a home Thursday afternoon. The victims’ 35-year-old son, Mick Carmichael, has been identified as a person of interest and is believed to have left the area by bus shortly after police were dispatched. Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 as the investigation continues.



Federal Way police are searching for a 35-year-old man identified as a person of interest after two people were found dead during a welfare check Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded around 12:11 p.m. on Jan. 22 to a home in the 33700 block of Southwest 337th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman in their mid-60s deceased inside the residence.

The victims’ son, 35-year-old Mick Carmichael, has been identified as a person of interest in the deaths. Investigators say Carmichael is actively being sought and was believed to have boarded a bus near the home around 12:15 p.m., shortly after officers were dispatched to the area.

Carmichael was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. He is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Federal Way police released a photo of Carmichael in an effort to help locate him.

Federal Way police released this photo of Mick Carmichael, 35, who is considered a person of interest after two people were found dead inside a Federal Way home on Jan. 22, 2026. (Federal Way Police Department)

What we know:

Police responded to a welfare check, discovered two people dead inside a home and identified the victims’ son as a person of interest.

Investigators believe he left the area on a bus shortly after the initial call and have asked for the public’s help in finding him.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the man and woman died, when the deaths occurred, or whether a weapon was involved.

Investigators have also not said where Carmichael may be headed or whether anyone else may be involved. No arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Mick Carmichael’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.