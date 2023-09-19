Fircrest Police looking to ID 2 Taco Time burglary suspects

article

Fircrest Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of burglarizing a Taco Time.

In the early morning of Sept. 156, two people broke a glass door near the back of the Taco Time near Tacoma Community College on S 19th Street. The couple then returned several hours later and went into the business to steal items, police said.

It's unclear what they took.

They left the Taco Time in a white pickup truck.

If you can identify the man and woman, contact Det. Roberts with Fircrest Police at jroberts@cityoffircrest.net, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can get a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. All tips can be anonymous.