Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 1:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior

Fire engulfs 2-story Maple Valley home, 1 injured

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX13 News | Seattle & Western Washington | Formerly Q13 News

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire engulfed a home in Maple Valley Tuesday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews began receiving calls about a garage fire near a home on 218 Avenue SE around 7 a.m.

While the fire was initially reported in the garage, it quickly spread to a two-story home. One person was transported to the hospital, but there's no information on the extent of their injuries.

Part of the reason why firefighters had a hard time putting out the fire is because the closest fire hydrant to the home was one-and-a-half miles away, meaning crews had to shuttle in water to put out the fire.

Fire crews will remain on scene for the next few hours. The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Puget Sound Fire Chief Pat Pollock reminded families to check their space heaters and smoke alarms amid these cold temperatures.

This is a developing story.