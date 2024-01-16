Fire engulfs 2-story Maple Valley home, 1 injured

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire engulfed a home in Maple Valley Tuesday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews began receiving calls about a garage fire near a home on 218 Avenue SE around 7 a.m.

While the fire was initially reported in the garage, it quickly spread to a two-story home. One person was transported to the hospital, but there's no information on the extent of their injuries.

Part of the reason why firefighters had a hard time putting out the fire is because the closest fire hydrant to the home was one-and-a-half miles away, meaning crews had to shuttle in water to put out the fire.

Fire crews will remain on scene for the next few hours. The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Puget Sound Fire Chief Pat Pollock reminded families to check their space heaters and smoke alarms amid these cold temperatures.

This is a developing story.