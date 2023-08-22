Firefighters quickly knock down flames of fiery 3-car crash in Bothell

Firefighters sprung into action to knock down a fiery three-car crash in Bothell Tuesday afternoon, and everyone involved in the crash walked away with only minor injuries.

At around 11:39 a.m., Bothell Police officers and firefighters responded to a three-car crash between 29th Dr. and 35th Ave. Authorities on scene closed down 228th St. SE between 31st Ave. and 35th Ave. after one car caught fire.

Bothell Police Department

Two victims were taken to Evergreen Hospital with minor injuries.

Less than an hour later, the Bothell Police Department (BPD) announced that cleanup efforts were underway.

Bothell Police Department

The BPD also applauded the Bothell Fire Department and City of Bothell crews for their fast response.