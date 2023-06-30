Former sheriff who led task force to catch Green River Killer files paperwork to run for WA governor

article

A former King County Sheriff and Congressman has filed the paperwork to run for the office of Washington governor in 2024.

According to the Public Disclosure Commission, Dave Reichert filed the paperwork on June 30 needed to register as a candidate for governor.

Reichert is running as a Republican.

Current Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he will not be seeking re-election after three terms.

According to Reichert's website, he joined the King County Sheriff's Office in 1972 and was appointed to sheriff in 1997. He also led the task force responsible for catching serial killer Gary Ridgway, better known as the Green River Killer. Reichert served five terms in Congress, representing Washington's 8th District. Kim Schrier currently represents the district.