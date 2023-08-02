Fugitive arrested in Tacoma after ramming patrol cars, trying to evade police

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

A fugitive accused of ramming police patrol cars to escape law enforcement in Tacoma was released after posting $30,000 bail.

Pierce County deputies, FBI, DOC and Tacoma Police moved to arrest a 33-year-old man wanted on illegal firearm charges, and who the sheriff’s department claim is an "armed career criminal."

On July 27 around 3 p.m., they located the fugitive at an AM/PM gas station near SR-7 and S 88th St.

A patrol car turned on its emergency lights and drove toward the suspect’s car, and he put it in drive and slammed into the cruiser. Police say he reversed and crashed into the gas station, then slammed into the police car several more times before police finally pinned his vehicle.

Law enforcement ordered him to keep his hands outside the vehicle, but say he kept reaching around in his car for something.

An officer broke his back window and tried to open the driver-side door, at which point the suspect reached for something between the center console and the seat.

The sheriff’s office did not specify if the suspect ever retrieved anything, but say he was eventually taken into custody, treated at the hospital and booked into jail for four counts of second-degree assault, first- and second-degree malicious mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment and his two warrants.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found a loaded pistol, 82 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, crack and two stolen credit cards.

The man’s bail was set at $30,000, which he posted Tuesday and was released.