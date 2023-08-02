2nd suspect arrested in Tacoma deadly shooting from April

A second suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting in Tacoma from April 18.

Tacoma Police announced Tuesday they arrested 23-year-old Artavious Magee. He and 18-year-old Audrianna Young—who was arrested April 29 and later released—have both been charged with second-degree murder. Magee faces an additional charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Young and Magee both killed 20-year-old Lehman Tucker.

Court docs say Young was angry that a woman was dating her ex-boyfriend, and that he had gotten her pregnant. According to testimony from that woman, she had been dating Young's ex for seven months, and Young had harassed her the entire time.

In one instance, she told detectives Young ran her over with her car, then pepper-sprayed her. Young otherwise frequently sent messages threatening to fight or shoot her, court docs say.

On April 18, the woman was visiting her boyfriend's friend, Tucker, at an apartment near Yakima Ave and Sixth St. She told Tucker that Young sent her an Instagram message of her holding a pistol saying she was going to "lite[sic] the place up"—meaning shoot up the apartment. She then received another message from Young telling her to come outside and fight.

Tucker and her boyfriend decided they would confront Young.

According to court documents, Young arrived with her boyfriend Magee, and the four got into an argument outside the apartment. Young alleged to investigators that Tucker and Magee both had guns. The argument escalated, and Magee shot Tucker in the back at least five times, court docs say.

Tucker and his friend ran, but Tucker quickly collapsed from his wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say Young and Magee got into her white Volkswagen Jetta and sped off.

Young was arrested on April 29 and her cell phone was seized by police. A forensic search of her phone turned up nothing, so she was released after declining to be interviewed. On May 30, she called to ask about having her Jetta released back to her, and police were able to ask her some questions. According to court docs, she admitted to being at the scene of the shooting and said she did not contact police afterward, as she was worried of retaliation from Magee.

Recently, police say another witness came forward who knew both Young and Magee and had spoken with them. In messages, Magee confessed to the witness that he had "smoked somebody"—shot someone to death—and would "un-send" his messages after to eliminate any record of them. Magee reportedly told them he killed "Rod," which was Tucker's nickname.

Magee has prior felony convictions from 2022 and is barred from owning or holding a firearm.

A warrant was issued for Magee's arrest on June 29, and he was booked into Pierce County Jail on Tuesday.