Good News Only: 30 buffalo released on Colville Reservation, Golden State Warriors vs. prison inmates

30 buffalo are being released into the wild on the Colville Reservation. The Golden State Warriors hosted a surprising matchup against the inmates at San Quentin prison.

Here are your top feelgood stories of the week; Good News Only.

30 buffalo released into the wild on Colville Reservation

(Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

On Monday, 23 buffalo were released to live in the wild on the Colville Reservation, and seven additional buffalo are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Quentin inmates

A surprising matchup inside the gates of San Quentin State Prison in California. The home team, the San Quentin Warriors, made up of guys serving time. And here, they're hosting the Golden State Warriors.

Teenagers arrested, stolen vehicles recovered in Parkland; kitten reunited with owner

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Detectives arrested two teenagers and recovered three stolen vehicles in the Parkland area on Monday. They also recovered a small kitten found inside one of the cars and returned it to its owner.

Washington state minimum wage moving up to $16.28 per hour

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: A Taco Bell employee delivers an order to a customer at the drive-up window of the restaurant on March 31, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida. Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. announced that Tuesday, March 31, Taco Bell drive- Expand

Washington state’s minimum wage will increase 54 cents to $16.28 an hour next year.

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries made the announcement Friday, The Seattle Times reported. A full-time worker making that wage would earn nearly $34,000 per year. The 3.37% increase is a cost-of-living adjustment based on the federal Consumer Price Index.

Foo Fighters to perform at T-Mobile Park in first Seattle concert since member Taylor Hawkins' death

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - JULY 08: Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear of the Foo Fighters perform on day 3 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 08, 2023 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

The Foo Fighters will be performing in their hometown for the first time since drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in Colombia last year.

