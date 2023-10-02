Foo Fighters to perform at T-Mobile Park in first Seattle concert since member Taylor Hawkins' death

article

The Foo Fighters will be performing in their hometown for the first time since drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in Colombia last year.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be performing at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. This will be the second time they performed at the home of the Mariners.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. Mariners Season Ticket Members can get tickets the day before at 10 a.m.

Seattle is just one of 12 cities the band is hitting on their Everything or Nothing At All Tour.

Foo Fighters formed in Seattle in 1994 after the death of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. Nirvana got its start in the Seattle grunge scene of the late 80s and skyrocketed to national fame. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was once the drummer for Nirvana.

The last time the band played in Seattle was in 2021 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Get ticket and show information here.