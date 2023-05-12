Good News Only: Bellevue teenager is headed to the U.S. Women's Open, Seahawks announce 2023 schedule

article

A 14-year-old girl from the Puget Sound qualified for the U.S. Women's Open! If you're looking for a scenic drive, the North Cascades Highway just opened for summer! The Seahawks announced their full 2023 schedule, and at least eight games will air right here on FOX 13.

Here are the top stories of the week; Good News Only.

14-year-old Angela Zhang of Bellevue qualifies for U.S. Women's Open

14-year-old Angela Zhang of Bellevue, Wash. earns a spot in the U.S. Women's Open after surviving a four-for-two playoff at sectional qualifying at Shannopin Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa. on May 9, 2023. (photo courtesy of Western Pennsylvania Golf Association)

Angela Zhang – a 14-year-old golf phenom from Bellevue – earned a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open after surviving a four-for-two playoff at sectional qualifying at Shannopin Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday.

Zhang, who turned 14 on May 5, sank a 25-foot putt for birdie on the second playoff hole to punch her ticket to the U.S. Women’s Open, which will be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links July 6-9.

For the full story, click here.

Soul of the CD: Arte Noir creating revenue stream for Black Artists

Just about every weekend, there are artists and creators who sell their work at pop-ups and marketplaces. The process of gaining visibility can be both exhausting and deflating, but Arte Noir in Seattle’s Central District is removing some of those barriers.

For the full story, click here.

North Cascades Highway opening for the season on May 10

Photo: WSDOT

Time for some scenic drives! The North Cascades Highway (SR 20) is opened for the season at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

The Washington State Department (WSDOT) closes the 37-mile scenic route every winter when weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger pose a threat to drivers and maintenance crews. It's been closed since Nov. 8.

To read the full story, click here.

Why tree coverage matters as temperatures rise in Puget Sound

As unseasonably hot temperatures roll into Puget Sound this weekend, scientists will be on the ground in Tacoma as part of a months-long research project, tracking how trees impact communities.

Trees are essential to communities the remove street-level air pollution, and reduce heat island effects. According to City of Tacoma data, neighborhoods can fluctuate by 10 to 15 degrees during extreme heat events.

For the full story, click here.

Seahawks announce full 2023 schedule, including at least 8 games on FOX 13

The Seattle Seahawks will play back-to-back Thursday night games, which includes a home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving and a road trip to the Dallas Cowboys the following week, as part of their 2023 schedule.

For the full story, click here.

Slain Idaho students to receive posthumous honors at spring commencement

The victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves) Expand

The four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus home invasion stabbing in November will receive posthumous honors at Saturday's commencement, according to the school.

To read the full story, click here.