Seahawks to host 49ers on Thanksgiving as part of 2023 schedule

The Seattle Seahawks will play back-to-back Thursday night games, which includes a home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving and a road trip to the Dallas Cowboys the following week, as part of their 2023 schedule.

The Seahawks will open at home with the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.

In total, the Seahawks will have three games scheduled in primetime: the consecutive Thursday night matchups and a Week 4 game at the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Flex scheduling can allow for games to be moved into primetime later in the season, however.

The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young travel to Seattle for a Week 3 matchup on September 24. The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles play in Seattle in Week 14 on December 10.

At least eight Seahawks games are scheduled to appear on FOX 13.

2023 Seahawks Schedule:

  Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV
Week 1 Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. FOX
Week 2 Sept. 17 at Detroit Lions 10:00 a.m. FOX
Week 3 Sept. 24 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:05 p.m. CBS
Week 4 Oct. 2 at New York Giants (MNF) 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Week 5 Oct. 8 BYE WEEK    
Week 6 Oct. 15 at Cincinnati Bengals 10:00 a.m. CBS
Week 7 Oct. 22 vs. Arizona Caridnals 1:05 p.m. FOX
Week 8 Oct. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns 1:05 p.m. FOX
Week 9 Nov. 5 at Baltimore Ravens 10:00 a.m. CBS
Week 10 Nov. 12 vs. Washington Commanders 1:25 p.m. FOX
Week 11 Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. CBS
Week 12 Nov. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF) 5:20 p.m. NBC
Week 13 Nov. 30 at Dallas Cowboys (TNF) 5:15 p.m. Amazon
Week 14 Dec. 10 at San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX
Week 15 Dec. 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1:25 p.m. FOX
Week 16 Dec. 24 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. CBS
Week 17 Dec. 31 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:05 p.m. FOX
Week 18 Jan. 6 or 7 at Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD
Preseason
Week 1 TBD vs. Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD
Week 2 TBD vs. Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD
Week 3 TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD