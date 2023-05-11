Seahawks to host 49ers on Thanksgiving as part of 2023 schedule

The Seattle Seahawks will play back-to-back Thursday night games, which includes a home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving and a road trip to the Dallas Cowboys the following week, as part of their 2023 schedule.

The Seahawks will open at home with the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.

In total, the Seahawks will have three games scheduled in primetime: the consecutive Thursday night matchups and a Week 4 game at the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Flex scheduling can allow for games to be moved into primetime later in the season, however.

The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young travel to Seattle for a Week 3 matchup on September 24. The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles play in Seattle in Week 14 on December 10.

At least eight Seahawks games are scheduled to appear on FOX 13.

2023 Seahawks Schedule: