Good News Only: WSU vets rescue goat and dog; Bremerton kid in national mullet contest & more

Against all odds, a goat named Millie, who was severely burned in a barn fire, is expected to make a full recovery thanks to WSU's vet school. Rocky, a Bremerton kid known as the "Washington Waterfall", hopes to be the next national ‘mullet champ’ in his age group.

'She's a fighter': WSU vets help severely burned goat make full recovery

After narrowly escaping a barn fire and suffering severe burn injuries that covered over 70 percent of its body, ‘Millie’ the Goat is a true example of how never giving up goes a long way. Thanks to the veterinarians of Washington State University, Millie is now moving around just fine.

Bremerton child hopes his mullet is a cut above the rest in national competition

At just three years old, Rocky Cammarata started growing his hair in the style of a mullet. The inspiration came from his father in 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown. Now at age six, he's growing out his hair and is known as the "Washington Waterfall." Rocky hopes to be the next national ‘mullet champ’ in his age group.

'The prognosis wasn’t good, but his spirit never died:' WSU Vets help dog walk again

Surgeons gave Noodles a 10% chance of recovery without surgery and 50% chance if Noodles went through with the procedure as well as a lengthy rehabilitation program, which would have been stressful on Noodles, and his owner Tony McBride. After the surgery, he just kept wanting to get better and better, and little by little, he has kept improving.

Kraken agrees to 4-year, $29.4M contract with defenseman Vince Dunn

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 28: Vince Dunn #29 of the Seattle Kraken skates into the offensive zone during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena

With the new deal, Dunn becomes the highest-paid player on the Kraken roster. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer had previously been the most expensive player on the roster at $5.9 million a season.

Southern Resident Killer Whale research shows unique bond between mothers, sons

Calf L126 is spotted along with L119, the baby's mother. This is the first calf born to L119. COURTESY: Center for Whale Research

Researchers studying the Southern Resident killer whales have found that female orcas protect their sons – but not their daughters – from fights with other whales in their post-menopause years. The findings – published today in the journal of Current Biology – suggest that female killer whales have evolved to pass on their genes by helping their male offspring.

