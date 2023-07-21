Kraken agrees to 4-year, $29.4M contract with defenseman Vince Dunn

article

The Seattle Kraken have reached an agreement with defenseman Vince Dunn on a four-year contract worth $7.35 million in average annual value.

With the new deal, Dunn becomes the highest-paid player on the Kraken roster. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer had previously been the most expensive player on the roster at $5.9 million a season.

Dunn, 26, finished 11th in voting this year for the Norris Trophy, which is given to the league's top defenseman. Dunn set career-highs across the board last year with 14 goals, 50 assists and 64 points last season for the Kraken. Dunn ranked 10th in points and assists among defensemen and 12th in goals.

Dunn was given a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and filed for salary arbitration. However, the two sides reached an agreement on a new deal before the arbitration hearing was necessary.