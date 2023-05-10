Gov. Inslee to end COVID-19 vaccine requirements for state workers Thursday

As state and local agencies put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that starting Thursday, state employees will no longer need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Specifically, Directive 22-13.1 will be rescinded effective Thursday, May 11. This was a directive enacted in Aug. 2022 requiring all state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but they did not necessarily need to be up-to-date on their booster shots.

Inslee dropped the booster requirement in on Aug. 5, but said all state employees must still be fully vaccinated with the two-shot regimen of Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"For more than three years, we have all faced incredible challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every aspect of our lives," said Inslee. "Throughout this public health crisis, our state employee family demonstrated inspiring resilience and dedication, and I thank our employees for their exemplary service under unprecedented circumstances. We have risen to the occasion during a defining moment in our history, and the measures we took helped us to achieve one of the lowest death rates in the nation."

This coincides with the federal government's end of the public health emergency and lifting of vaccine requirements. The World Health Organization last week announced the end of the global health emergency for COVID-19.

Washington's COVID-19 emergency order ended Oct. 31, 2022.

While they will no longer be required, the state still encourages people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines. Starting July 25, 2023, eligible state employees who provide proof of up-to-date vaccination can qualify for a $1,000 incentive payment.