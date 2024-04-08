Thousands of miles away from the path of totality, dozens of hopeful locals gathered at the University of Washington to witness the partial eclipse.

Scientists predicted Seattle viewers could only witness roughly 20% of the big show. However, an unfavorable forecast dashed all hope of seeing even a sliver of the celestial phenomena.

UW Professor of Astronomy Oliver Fraser handed out eclipse glasses to onlookers outside the department headquarters on campus.

The crowd before 11:30 am was sizable, though Fraser admitted once he woke up to gray skies and drizzle, he anticipated attendance would wane.

"I am so happy people showed up – it's a tough morning for an eclipse in Seattle," Oliver remarked, expressing his gratitude for the turnout. "If we could see the sun right now it would look like there's a bite taken out of it and that's as good as it gets for us."

As telescopes captured the attention of children and the countdown commenced across the globe, it became evident that the weather couldn't dampen the spirits of those celebrating the celestial event.

"I expected a lot more solely UW faculty and staff members, but it's fun to see families here," said Esther Ziliak, a watch party attendee.

Though eclipse glasses weren't needed this year in Seattle, you can hold onto them another two decades, with the next big eclipse expected in 2044.

