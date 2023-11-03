Gunman jumps from bushes, robbing women on popular Lake Washington Blvd. trail

It was a Halloween that two women from the Mount Baker neighborhood would rather forget. They were held at gunpoint by a robber on a popular walking and running path near Lake Washington early Tuesday morning.

One victim, who didn't want FOX 13 to use her name for safety reasons, shared her story about what happened to warn others about the robbery. She says it happened at around 6:30 in the morning on the Lake Washington Boulevard Trail, near Mount Baker Beach. She says a man was following them, then disappeared into the darkness, only to jump out at them a short time later, holding a gun.

"It’s the first time we ever have been accosted or had any problem on the lake," said the victim.

She has been using the path for exercise every week for the past 8 years. However, this year's walk on Halloween turned into a real-life scare.

"A young man followed us, we saw him fairly early in our walk," she said. "He stopped following us at some point and on the way back, towards the end of our walk, he basically jumped out of the bushes."

Although the women tried to flee, he was too fast.

"We ran. He ran after us, past us, and then he pulled a gun on me," she said.

He ordered her to empty her pockets, grabbing her phone with a wallet attachment.

"My friend did not see the gun and started screaming ‘help’ at the top of her lungs," she said. "He ran off and passed a number of people who were running to help us, so there were actually a number of witnesses."

She says police were on the scene within about two minutes, but he escaped.

"The police response was great, and we were really fortunate that we were physically unharmed," she said.

Investigators say the suspect is in his 20s. He is around 5'9"-5'11" with a slim build and was wearing a puffy jacket with a black hoodie and a black ski mask.

"You always have to stay smart and know your surroundings," said Erin LeFever, a local resident who also uses the Lake Washington Boulevard trail often. "I usually walk with my dog, so that gives me a sense of security but just knowing as a female myself, that could happen to me, It’s a little unnerving."

The victim suggests people use the path during times when it's more heavily populated because the robber struck during a short time period when nobody else was around.

"I still intend to walk on Lake Washington Boulevard. I think it’s important that we continue to use our services and show up," she said.

If you have information on who may be responsible for the robbery, contact Seattle Police.