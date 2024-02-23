'He lost his soulmate:' Family of woman killed in alleged DUI crash has message about drunk driving

The Puyallup community is grappling with grief as the Quirino family mourns the tragic loss of 52-year-old Angelica Roberto Campos, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who was killed by an alleged drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the highway.

According to the State Patrol, the deadly crash happened when a 40-year-old driver, suspected of driving under the influence, was traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with Roberto Campos and her husband, Ernesto Quirino, on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

Quirino is still hospitalized as he recovers from the devastating crash.

Her children say this was their mother's worst fear. Now, they’re making it their mission to hold the individual who took her life responsible and remind everyone not to drink and drive.

The couple, married for 35 years, was returning from a visit to family in Oregon when the tragedy occurred. Roberto Campos's daughter, Eva Quirino, shared the last words her mother spoke to her during a phone call around 10 p.m. that night.

"I want to see you guys. I'll see you guys when I get home," Eva said, recounting her mother's words.

The couple was just 20 minutes away from their home in Puyallup when the alleged drunk driver hit them head-on, on I-5 north near milepost 122.

"What was he thinking in that moment?" Quirino said. "He didn't think about what he would cause; he destroyed a family that loved my mom so much."

Roberto Campos lost her life in the crash. Her husband was rushed to the hospital with broken ribs and a fractured sternum. Quirino recounted the heartbreaking moment, saying, "He got to see her take her last breath. He's destroyed. He says that it's not his pain of the accident; his pain is that he lost his soulmate."

The family cherishes memories of Roberto Campos, describing her as their rock who adored her grandchildren and had a vibrant spirit.

The accused drunk driver could face charges of vehicular homicide and DUI. Unfortunately, this tragedy adds to a concerning trend in Washington, where impaired driving incidents increased from 309 in 2021 to 337 in 2022, according to recent data. The state saw 512 people lose their lives in crashes during that period.

Her daughter is now making a heartfelt plea to the community, saying, "Don't drink and drive. It's something that really does mark somebody's family because you don't know whose lives are taken away," Quirino said.

In the wake of this devastating loss, the family is raising funds to help lay Angelica to rest. You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.