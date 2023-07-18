'He shined so bright': Family of young man killed in Tacoma crash shocked by sudden loss

A horrific crash in Tacoma claimed the lives of six people, including 22-year-old Javan Runnels. The deadly wreck happened on State Route 509 Sunday morning.

Javan’s loved ones said he was a person who strived for greatness and succeeded. Though his life was cut short, his family said he accomplished many things, including becoming a star athlete, talented dancer and honor roll student.

With so much success, Javan still made sure to show all people love, grace and hope. He was the inspiration to his family, but they said it’s unbearable to now think of life without him.

"He was bright. He was very bright in all aspects—smart, funny, handsome. Just an amazing person," said Jenafer Gray, Javan’s aunt. "So full of life. So ready to just make anybody’s day better. His smile lit up a whole room. Glowing. He was always glowing."

Javan was a star in his family’s eyes. His mother, Lisa Campbell, said she is in disbelief the star of her life is gone.

"I just feel like this isn’t real. I feel like I’m just floating," said Campbell. "I think like he’s going to come home."

Javan is from Arizona. His family said he arrived in Washington Friday evening to visit the Tacoma Dome for a weekend convention. It was opportunity for Javan to learn how to pursue his new goals in entrepreneurship. Those goals were cut short after Washington State Patrol said two cars crashed on the highway.

"I didn’t understand why it had to happen to him," said his mother.

Detectives said Javan was in a Kia with six other people. One of them is in the hospital fighting for their life, while Javan and five others died from the wreck. All of them were 25 years of age and younger.

"It’s just not real, it can’t be him. He’s so strong, he’s so full of life. There’s no way I see his candle being extinguished that way," said his uncle, Charles Campbell.

Officials said two people in a BMW—the other car involved in the crash—are hospitalized in stable condition. Detectives continue their investigation into the cause of the deadly wreck. They said speed was a factor, but have not specified which driver was responsible.

Javan is still in Washington. His family started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. Money raised will support Javan’s return home to Arizona and a memorial.

For now, his family said it’s hard to accept his sudden loss of life because he’s not home.

"He’s still there. There’s still some small [hope] that it’s just the wrong person," said Gray.

"We haven’t seen him yet, and we still have that thing in the back of our mind, maybe it’s not him," said Javan’s uncle.

Javan will be remembered as a rising star—beyond his career as a semi-pro football player in Arizona, beyond an award-winning dancer, but as a person who always strived for excellence.

"He knew how to be strong, how to overcome and still inspire others at the same time," said Javan’s mother. "Just today, I just woke up and was like, well, we say he was a superstar, but he is a star. That’s why he had to be up there. He had to be with the stars because falling stars burn out. So, he needed to shine."