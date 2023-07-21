Health Department investigating foodborne illness that killed 3 in Pierce County

The Washington State Department of Health is investigating five cases of a foodborne illness in western Washington that has killed three people.

The state health department, as well as the Pierce and Thurston County health departments, have reported cases of a foodborne bacteria called listeriosis (or listeria). Listeria bacteria are found in the environment and can spread from contaminated food to surfaces. It also grows on foods kept in the refrigerator for several days.

For healthy, non-pregnant individuals, symptoms are short-term like fever, nausea, muscle aches and diarrhea.

However, listeria can result in hospitalization or death for those who are elderly, have weakened immune systems or take medications that lower the body's ability to fight illnesses.

Initial investigations indicate that the sickened patients had the same source of infection, though WA DOH has not identified a common food source.

It appears the five people became ill between Feb. 27 and June 30.

The patients in all five cases are in their 60s and 70s. Of those five cases, three people have died.

Four cases were reported in Pierce County and one case was reported in Thurston County.

To protect yourself from listeriosis:

Avoid unpasteurized or raw milk, or food made from unpasteurized milk.

Thoroughly cook raw meat like beef, pork, or poultry.

Wash raw vegetables well before eating.

Keep uncooked meats away from vegetables and from cooked or ready-to-eat foods.

Wash your hands, knives, and cutting boards after you handle uncooked foods.

Eat perishable and ready-to-eat foods as soon as possible.

People most at risk of infection should avoid:

Unpasteurized soft cheeses like queso fresco and brie.

Unheated hot dogs, lunch meats or deli meats.

Refrigerated pâtés or meat spreads.

Refrigerated smoked seafood, unless it is in a cooked dish like a casserole.

Leftover foods or ready-to-eat foods unless heated or reheated to steaming hot before eating.

Premade deli salads like potato, tuna or chicken salad, or coleslaw.

Getting fluid from hot dog packages on other foods, utensils, and food preparation surfaces.

If you think you're sick with a foodborne illness or infection, contact your healthcare provider. Report the illness to your local county health department.

Find more information on listeria and the current cases the DOH is tracking here.