Blizzard Warning
until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
9
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:57 AM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
until WED 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast

High winds, heavy snow close Stevens Pass

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Blizzard warning in effect for the Olympics, Cascades

FOX 13 News brings you the latest updates on a blizzard warning for the Olympics and Cascades, bringing wind gusts of up to 55 mph, mountain snow and treacherous road conditions.

STEVENS PASS, Wash. - Stevens Pass is currently closed due to extreme weather conditions.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says poor visibility, high winds and heavy snow caused the closure at the Iron Goat Rest Area (MP 58) to Nason Ridge Road (MP 80).

No detours are available, and there is no estimated time for reopening.

The Washington State Patrol encourages commuters to check WSDOT's website for the latest road restrictions and closures.

Additionally, Blewett Pass is closed due to similar weather conditions, along with fallen trees. Blewett will remain closed overnight and there are no detours available at this time.

Drivers should find alternate routes.