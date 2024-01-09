High winds, heavy snow close Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass is currently closed due to extreme weather conditions.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says poor visibility, high winds and heavy snow caused the closure at the Iron Goat Rest Area (MP 58) to Nason Ridge Road (MP 80).

No detours are available, and there is no estimated time for reopening.

The Washington State Patrol encourages commuters to check WSDOT's website for the latest road restrictions and closures.

Additionally, Blewett Pass is closed due to similar weather conditions, along with fallen trees. Blewett will remain closed overnight and there are no detours available at this time.

Drivers should find alternate routes.