Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitler while warning he could win again: 'Hitler was duly elected'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday and said that Adolf Hitler was "duly elected" while warning about what might happen if former President Donald Trump won again in 2024.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton about what might happen if Trump were to be elected in 2024, as he seeks a second term in office after losing in 2020. Clinton said she couldn't even think like that and added, "I think it would be the end of our country as we know it."

"I think he would be even worse now, because he was somewhat restrained, believe it or not, in the first term, by people who he hired because he thought they would go along with him and they stood up to him. And so now he’s going to — if he were ever near the Oval Office again — find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied to his fortune… When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about ‘one and done.’ What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press," Clinton said.

"Hitler was duly elected right? And so, all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, the dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like, 'Oh, OK, we're going to shut this down, we're going to throw these people in jail,' and they didn't usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do," she said.

HILLARY CLINTON ARGUES THAT CONCERNS OVER BIDEN'S AGE ARE ‘OFF-BASED’: ‘LOOK AT THE ALTERNATIVE’

Clinton told the co-hosts that people need to "take him at his word."

Hostin agreed and said, "we need to listen to him."

"He means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country's values," Clinton said.

Hostin also said that Clinton's loss to Trump in 2016 would go down in history as one of the most "pivotal moments" in this country.

Clinton called for a "formal deprogramming" for many supporters of Trump during a CNN interview in October.

"I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things… but there wasn't this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He's only in it for himself. He's now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?" she said.

Clinton continued, "Because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Fox News' Joeseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM



