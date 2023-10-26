Homicide suspect who escaped GW Hospital in police custody after manhunt, police say

The inmate who escaped from officers at George Washington University Hospital seven weeks ago was apprehended Thursday, according to police.

Police say that fugitive homicide suspect Christopher Haynes, 30, was located on Thursday by an MPD helicopter in Oxon Hill, MD. He was arrested for the escape and the August 2023 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward.

Haynes escaped police custody at GW Hospital on September 6. Haynes was arrested the same morning in connection with murder charges relating to an Aug. 12 double-shooting in the District that left Hayward dead. Police say after he was brought to the hospital complaining of ankle pain, Haynes attacked the officers escorting him and escaped as they were attempting to handcuff him to a gurney.

His escape prompted a several-hour shelter-in-place order for the entire GW campus and brief roadblocks on nearby streets.

Hayward's family was alerted to Haynes' capture Thursday morning by police.

Haynes has a prior history of assaulting officers, FOX 5 learned. Back in September 2020, he was accused of trying to strike three Prince William County police officers with his vehicle. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted malicious wounding on law enforcement officers.

He was sentenced to two years in prison with all but seven months suspended and was also placed on probation for two years as part of the plea.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 5 for updates.