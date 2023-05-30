Hurricane Ridge closed 'indefinitely' after fire destroys Day Lodge

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (National Park Service)

Hurricane Ridge is closed indefinitely, after the visitor center lodge was destroyed in a fire earlier this month.

The day lodge burned to the ground on May 7, 2023, while it had been undergoing renovations since March. Officials said the structure was a complete loss, and are still investigating what caused the fire in the first place.

The lodge was scheduled to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but instead, officials announced the ridge was closed to hikers while they investigate. People can still visit nearby hiking areas, but Hurricane Ridge Rd past Heart O’ the Hills campground are closed to the public.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge destroyed in fire

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Officials say it is not known when they will reopen Hurricane Ridge, as they need to make sure any fire hazards are taken care of.