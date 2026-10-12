NB I-5 lanes blocked in Seattle due to fatal motorcycle crash
SEATTLE - Multiple lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked in south Seattle due to a fatal motorcycle crash.
What we know:
The crash was initially reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday near South Albro Place, next to Boeing Field.
Washington State Patrol said the crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcycle, and at least one person died.
The four right lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked. The South Michigan Street on-ramp to I-5 is also closed.
There is currently no ETA for when lanes will reopen. Drivers should expect delays or take alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.