NB I-5 lanes blocked in Seattle due to fatal motorcycle crash

The Brief A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck has blocked multiple lanes of northbound I-5 in south Seattle. The three right lanes near South Albro Place and the South Michigan Street on-ramp are closed. There is no estimated reopening time, and drivers are urged to expect delays or seek alternate routes.



Multiple lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked in south Seattle due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

What we know:

The crash was initially reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday near South Albro Place, next to Boeing Field.

Washington State Patrol said the crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcycle, and at least one person died.

The four right lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked. The South Michigan Street on-ramp to I-5 is also closed.

There is currently no ETA for when lanes will reopen. Drivers should expect delays or take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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