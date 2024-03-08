Several road maintenance projects, overseen by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), are scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

I-5 near Southcenter

Beginning Friday night, March 8, the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Southcenter in Tukwila, from S 188th St to I-405, will experience lane reductions due to work. From 9pm Friday to 6am Saturday, the road will be reduced to two lanes. Simultaneously, the off-ramps to westbound SR 518 and northbound I-405 will be closed. Northbound I-5 will narrow down to just one lane 9pm Saturday to 7am Sunday.

I-5 Nisqually River Bridge

I-5 Nisqually River Bridge in Western Washington. (WSDOT)

Maintenance will also be conducted on the southbound lanes of I-5 at the Nisqually River Bridge. One lane will be closed each day from 6 am to 12 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, March 8 and 9, for cleaning. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, particularly in the later hours of the day. The standard safety protocol of "heads up/phones down" in work zones will be in effect.

RELATED: WSDOT urges drivers to plan ahead as upcoming construction projects will disrupt traffic

I-90 work Seattle-Mercer Island

WSDOT has rescheduled a restriping project on the eastbound lanes of I-90 between Seattle and Mercer Island. Initially planned for the upcoming weekend, the closure has been postponed to 11 pm Friday, March 15, through to 6 am Sunday, March 17. The work was delayed because of rain in the forecast.

Related article

WSDOT is urging all drivers to exercise caution and patience during these maintenance periods.

And don't forget to set the clocks back early Sunday morning when Daylight Saving Time goes into effect.