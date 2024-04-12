More I-5 construction to affect Seattle traffic this weekend

Some Seattle-area road construction will likely affect traffic this weekend, mostly from the Revive I-5 project.

From Friday until Monday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between the Albro Place exit and Columbian Way interchange. Work begins at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts until 4 a.m. on Monday.

However, crews plan to open a third lane for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday afternoon to help ease traffic flow for the Mariners games.

Also, the westbound I-90 tunnel between Mercer Island and Seattle will be closed overnight for maintenance. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and reopens 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The W. Mercer Way, 76th Avenue SE and Island Crest Way HOV on-ramps will close during this time. Eastbound I-90 will remain open.

The Revive I-5 project will continue causing freeway lane closures in the near future, as construction season is just beginning.

Drivers should expect delays and plan to leave early, or use a different means of transportation, like Sound Transit or King County Metro.

