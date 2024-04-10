Overturned military vehicle snarls traffic on I-5 in Federal Way

A large military vehicle overturned on Wednesday, blocking all general purpose lanes on I-5 in Federal Way.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash happened around 11:30 a.m on northbound I-5 just south of 272nd St.

A military truck on its side snarled the afternoon commute on April 10, 2024. (WSP)

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said there were no serious injuries.

As of 1:00 p.m., there was a six-mile backup on northbound I-5 in Federal Way. Officials asked driver to avoid the area if possible.

WSP, firefighters, South King Fire and the Incident Response Team (IRT) all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.