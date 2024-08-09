I-5 lanes, Boren Avenue blocked in Seattle due to police activity

The right two lanes of northbound I-5 are currently blocked near the Olive Way off-ramp due to an "incident" involving law enforcement.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) originally notified the public about the incident at 5:20 p.m.

The Olive Way off-ramp was originally blocked, but police and WSDOT crews have since moved to the right two lanes of northbound I-5 near the exit.

Washington State Patrol vehicles are on I-5, and Seattle Police have blocked off Boren Avenue. It appears that police have taken a person into custody.

via WSDOT

FOX 13 Seattle is working to learn more about this incident. There is no ETA for lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

