I-90 reopens near Snoqualmie Pass after crashes, spinouts

Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
16
High Wind Warning
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:57 AM PST until WED 9:53 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

I-90 reopens near Snoqualmie Pass after crashes, spinouts

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Snoqualmie
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Eastbound I-90 is up and running again near Snoqualmie Pass, after several car collisions and spinouts closed the road.

Specifically, eastbound lanes were closed at the Denny Creek Asahel Curtis off-ramp.

This marked the second time the pass has been forced to close on Monday.

Officials are bracing for a rare ‘blizzard warning’—the first in 11 years—as the Cascades are forecast to see 2–4 feet of snow in the next day. Already, chains are required on all vehicles, but Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says many drivers are ignoring the rules, leading to crashes and spinouts on I-90.

The blizzard warning goes into effect Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Blizzard Warning for the mountains, strong wind in the lowlands Tuesday

This is a developing story.