I-90 reopens near Snoqualmie Pass after crashes, spinouts

Eastbound I-90 is up and running again near Snoqualmie Pass, after several car collisions and spinouts closed the road.

Specifically, eastbound lanes were closed at the Denny Creek Asahel Curtis off-ramp.

This marked the second time the pass has been forced to close on Monday.

Officials are bracing for a rare ‘blizzard warning’—the first in 11 years—as the Cascades are forecast to see 2–4 feet of snow in the next day. Already, chains are required on all vehicles, but Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says many drivers are ignoring the rules, leading to crashes and spinouts on I-90.

The blizzard warning goes into effect Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday morning.

