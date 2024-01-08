Blizzard Warning for the mountains, strong wind in the lowlands Tuesday

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 7:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:27 AM PST until THU 2:49 AM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Blizzard Warning for the mountains, strong wind in the lowlands Tuesday

Seattle - Monday will bring wet and gray conditions to Western Washington, but a much stronger system will hit Tuesday bringing wind, rain, and significant mountain snow.

High temperatures will slowly rise this afternoon and evening. We likely won't hit our high temperature of 49 degrees until just before midnight.

For the first time in 11 years, a Blizzard Warning has been issued in the Cascades and Olympics Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The strongest wind (gusts up to 60 mph) will hit during the daylight hours Tuesday. 2-3 feet of snow is expected now through Wednesday evening at all passes above 2,000 feet. Areas around Mt. Baker (and other high elevations) could see up to 4 feet of snow. Travel will be difficult to impossible during this time. I would expect WSDOT to close some of the major highways during this storm due to low visibility, though the agency has said they are going to do "everything they can to keep the roads open."

There will be a brief period overnight where snow levels will quickly rise to above pass levels. This will bring a switch to a rain and snow mix in the early morning hours. It will then switch back to snow early Tuesday morning as the strong wind also arrives.

Snow totals will be very impressive through Wednesday night, with two to four feet expected in the Cascades.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Puget Sound lowlands Tuesday and a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Coast and parts of Island and San Juan counties. The strongest wind gusts for most will be hitting during the daylight hours, especially midday. Gusts for most of the Puget Sound area could reach 50-55 mph. Gusts in the High Wind Warning areas could reach 60-65 mph.

The next round of King Tides along with the approaching storm will bring an increased risk of coastal flooding. This Coastal Flood Watch also includes the San Juans and Admiralty Inlet areas for a potential of two to three feet of coastal flood inundation.

Large waves will also be an issue on the coast from Tuesday to Wednesday morning. Breaking waves could be as high as 13 to 29 feet.

It's a massive day for Husky Football as the Dawgs take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in Houston. Today's weather will be stormy in the greater Houston area with a slight chance of severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures will plummet later this week as a cold air mass plunges south into the area. We are not expecting a lot of lowland snow right now, but the best shot at an inch or more in Seattle will be Thursday through Saturday. Areas with the best shot at lowland snow during that time will be north of Seattle.