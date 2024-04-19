Both directions of I-90 will be closed for about two hours due to emergency tree removal between Snoqualmie Pass and Cle Elum.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the freeway will be closed from Exit 63 to Exit 70, which is about 11 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass to Easton.

The closure begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 19. WSDOT says because of the nature of this work, it could take up to two hours.

WSDOT also says there are limited services available at the closure points.

Drivers should expect delays or take an alternate route. Updates can be found on WSDOT's real-time map.

