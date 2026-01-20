Reported ICE activity prompts lockdown at several Seattle schools

The Brief Several Seattle schools went into shelter-in-place after unconfirmed community reports of possible ICE activity nearby. Seattle Public Schools said no ICE agents were observed, and the lockdowns were a precaution due to reported law enforcement activity. Some schools have lifted the shelter-in-place, while others planned to do so at regular dismissal, with officials saying the reports remain unverified.



Several Seattle schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after the district received unconfirmed reports of ICE activity in the area.

What we know:

Seattle Public Schools said the shelter-in-place was activated at six separate campuses, including Mercer International Middle School, Aki Kurose Middle School, Cleveland STEM High School, Maple Elementary, Dearborn Park International, and Beacon Hill International.

A police car sits outside Aki Kurose Middle School after reported ICE activity prompted a shelter-in-place Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The district says a shelter-in-place is normally activated whenever there is any reported law enforcement activity nearby.

The ICE activity was reported by community members, according to Seattle Public Schools, though no ICE presence was ever observed. It remains unknown if immigration agents were conducting any business in the surrounding area.

As of 4 p.m., Aki Kurose Middle School and Cleveland STEM High School have lifted their shelter-in-place, and the remaining schools will do so at regular dismissal.

What they're saying:

Seattle Police Department issued the following statement regarding the reported ICE activity and lockdowns:

"The City of Seattle is a welcoming city and we abide by all State laws and regulations that prohibit the Seattle Police Department’s participation in immigration enforcement. To be clear, SPD has no role in federal civil immigration enforcement, which is solely the responsibility of the federal government. While we have no authority over federal agents, we will document all incidents when we are notified and protect the rights of all people in our city. We encourage people to call 911 whenever they see suspicious activity to help us keep Seattle a safe city for all who choose to live, work, and visit here."

The full statement from Seattle Public Schools can be read below:

"Earlier today, several schools enacted a shelter‑in‑place after receiving unconfirmed community reports of possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the surrounding area. A shelter‑in‑place is a standard safety practice often used when there is any reported law enforcement activity nearby.

"During shelter‑in‑place, students continue their regular class schedules but remain inside the building. Seattle Public Schools Safety and Security staff have been present throughout the day and have not observed any ICE presence. Staff remain on alert as a precaution.

"Several schools were affected including Mercer International Middle School, Aki Kurose Middle School, Cleveland STEM High School, Maple Elementary, Dearborn Park International, and Beacon Hill International. Aki Kurose lifted its shelter in place at noon, Cleveland lifted its shelter‑in‑place after lunch, and the remaining schools will do so at regular dismissal.

School leaders are communicating directly with their communities, and the district will follow up with a districtwide communication."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.