Is Instagram down? Here's what we know

The Brief Thousands of Instagram users worldwide reported widespread accessibility and login issues early Friday morning. Outage-tracking data from Down For Everyone Or Just Me showed reports peaking around 6:24 a.m. PT before dropping by nearly half by 7:13 a.m. PT. The global disruption impacted users across multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Slovakia, and the Philippines.



Thousands of people across the globe are experiencing problems with the social media apps Instagram and Facebook on Friday.

BRAZIL - 2022/03/14: In this photo illustration the Instagram logo seen in the background of a silhouette woman holding a mobile phone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Is Instagram down?

According to Down for Everyone or Just Me, there are detected problems with Instagram that began at around 6:24 a.m. PT.

The majority of Instagram users around the world are reporting that the app is inaccessible, while others are experiencing issues logging in, experiencing slow performance or receiving error messages.

According to data, there were nearly 7,000 error reports at around 6 a.m., but that number has decreased by about half by around 7:13 a.m. Additionally, the reports are coming from countries like the United States, Spain, U.K., Slovakia, the Philippines and many more.

Is Facebook down?

It appears Instagram is not the only Meta product experiencing outages. Facebook and Messenger are also experiencing a widespread outage.

Down for Everyone or Just Me is also reporting a spike of more than 21,000 users reporting issues from around the globe.

Is Downdetector down?

Ironically, while many people are experiencing error messages and login issues with many social media apps like Instagram and Facebook on Friday morning, one of the main websites used to track website outages and crashes, Downdetector, is also displaying a "404-Page Not Found" error – specifically on its pages tracking Facebook and Instagram issues.

It is unknown why Downdetector is displaying 404 errors when visiting its pages tracking Instagram and Facebook. However, it is possible for outage-tracking websites to crash or show 404 errors after a sudden spike in traffic from millions of users trying to check what's wrong at the exact same moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.