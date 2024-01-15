'It looked like a waterfall:' Flooding closes Seattle hockey bar The Angry Beaver

Burst pipes led to major flooding at The Angry Beaver on Sunday night.

"It looked like a waterfall," said Tim 'Tiny' Liss, lead bartender at The Angry Beaver.

Liss says the bar suffered water-related issues all weekend but when crews tried to heat pipes around 6pm, water started pouring from the ceiling.

"We're assuming it had to be part of the sprinkler system or had to be an older pipe running through this building over the course of the years," said Liss.

The bar's owner did not go on camera but told FOX 13 that measures were taken to prevent pipes from freezing over, such as leaving heat on and some water dripping through faucets, but he estimates, hundreds of gallons of water still ended up flooding his bar.

"This is pretty much what we were trying to avoid," said Liss.

The Angry Beaver will be closed on Monday, but Liss predicts it will reopen in two more weeks.