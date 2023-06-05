'It's not on my radar at all'; Seattle man warns of gas siphoning after car's tank emptied

A Seattle man is warning other drivers of gas theft after an unfortunate situation over the weekend.

This is not the first we've heard of people stealing gasoline straight from the vehicle. Just last year, Everett Police put out a warning after several reports of siphoning gas from cars. This could be a concern once again as gas prices increase.

"I was getting back from a hike in the North Cascades yesterday with friends. We all met at a park-and-ride early Saturday morning just to carpool out there," said Mitch Pittman. "We got back, turned my car on and saw the gas tank was empty."

Pittman said when he parked his car at the South Everett Park and Ride on Saturday morning, his tank was full. There was no doubt something was wrong when he saw the gas level so low on Sunday evening.

"Make it to the station with what little I had in there. I started filling it up and I start hearing all this dripping, eventually gushing at the bottom of my car," Pittman said. "Looked, and yeah, all the gas I had just put in had just been pouring out the bottom and someone drilled a hole in my gas tank."

Pittman went inside the chevron to let the attendant know about the spill. He then learned he wasn't the only driver to fall victim to gas theft.

"He's like, 'Hey man, no worries.'" Pittman said. "'You're the second person just this week who's had that problem in the park and ride.'"

Fortunately for Pittman, there was an auto parts store nearby. He bought a patch kit and covered the hole.

Hopefully, it stays shut. Other victims have had to pay for a new tank altogether. According to AAA, without insurance, drivers could be out a thousand dollars to make the replacement.

Still no information, however, on who damaged Pittman's SUV and stole his gas.

"It's not something that was even on my radar at all," Pittman said. "But going through some forms, had to fix it and know what to do. It happens to a good number of folks."

RELATED: Armed carjacking suspect arrested following police pursuit in Parkland

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, one in every four gas station owners said they've seen a rise in gas theft since March.