Rising J-pop group ONE OR EIGHT sets sights on global success

Japanese pop groups in recent years have been entering the mainstream western music market more and more, with artists like XG and JO1, but group ONE OR EIGHT has been making their way into the scene as well since their debut in 2024.

Getting their start with the song "Don’t Tell Nobody," produced by Ryan Tedder, a producer who has worked with artists such as Taylor Swift and Adele, it was clear that ONE OR EIGHT had plans and dreams of making it on the global stage, and with numerous singles and performances in the U.S. during their first year, they have been off to a good start.

Kicking off 2026, the group released the single, "POWER."

"‘POWER,’ is the ending song of the anime, ‘Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers,’ so we wanted to match the timing of this release…and I think since we are starting the new year, we wanted to gather the 1DERZ so that we can go all in full throttle, by releasing this song," says Tsubasa.

"POWER" was leading up to something even bigger, the release of the group’s first mini-album, called "GATHER."

"The message is that no one is perfect and we all have our struggles. We all have our weaknesses. That's why we gather…so what one person cannot do or accomplish, maybe we can do if we gather and we join forces," explains Souma.

The album is a collection of all their music so far, but was led by a song that has been gaining traction with fans.

The movie, "The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift," was a hit in the United States when it released in 2006 and has an iconic theme from the Teriyaki Boyz that people even today immediately connect with the film, and being a Japanese group, ONE OR EIGHT wanted to use that iconic sample to bring even more fans in.

The lead title track of their "GATHER" album is called "Tokyo Drift," and uses the same opening from the Teriyaki Boyz song, but the members add their own ONE OR EIGHT spin on the track.

"Initially it was just by the rap team, but then we added in the vocals, so it's ‘Tokyo Drift’ ONE OR EIGHT version performed by all members, and I also think that this song represents Japan as well. I think it's unique because it is a song that will speak to the global audience," explains Takeru.

The music video has gained over 4 million views since the album’s release in January, and social media posts sharing the song have seen hundreds or thousands of views on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The song’s success is leading into an even bigger moment for the member’s careers as well, as in April 2026, the group will launch a major North and South American tour running through May.

"We try to cater our music and performances towards the respective countries. Some people enjoy hype songs or chill songs, so we try to learn from what we did last year," member Neo says.

The group’s high-energy performance style is something U.S. fans have been looking forward to.

While Seattle did not make the list for this tour, fans in 10 other cities in North and South America will get to experience the group’s first live tour in person.

"We're going in full throttle, so we're kind of taking the initiative this year. So not just 1DERZ, but also to the people who do not know us yet, I really hope that they feel that they were so glad to have known and to have experienced that," says Tsubasa.

Tickets for the ONE OR EIGHT 1st LIVE TOUR go on sale February 9.

