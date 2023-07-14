JBLM airshow is back after 7-year hiatus

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo returns this weekend after a seven-year hiatus.

This weekend's event will feature performances from the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds, B-17, 22nd Special Tactics Squadron, Tora Tora Tora and more.

On Thursday afternoon, the air base tweeted video of the Thunderbirds' arrival.

Due to the airshow there will also be several closures in and around the airbase.

The airshow is free and open to the general public.

For more information on parking, performance schedules and how to volunteer, click here.

The schedule is expected ot be the same for both Saturday and Sunday, but performance times can change without notice.

"It’s our way to thank the Puget Sound community for their support of service members and military families," said organizers said.