JBLM deserter named suspect in cab driver's murder; Army to investigate

The man who was a person of interest in the murder of a Tumwater cab driver is now named a suspect in the case, police said.

On Jan. 15, 34-year-old Nick Hokema's body was found with multiple stab wounds at the Southcenter Mall parking lot. Later that week, police reported they were looking for his red Toyota Camry with "RediCab" markings.

Kokema's car was recovered and Jonathan Kang Lee, who was wanted for military desertion and child molestation, was taken into custody on charges unrelated to the homicide.

Lee was last seen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on Jan. 14 before he was wanted for deserting. He was convicted and sentenced by a court-martial on a number of unspecified felonies. He is reportedly facing 64 years behind bars for those crimes.

On March 1, the Tukwila Police Department named Lee as a suspect in the homicide case.

The department also said the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is reviewing the case and the Tukwila Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and the Army Criminal Investigation Division are still actively investigating.