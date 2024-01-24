Jon Stewart returns to 'The Daily Show' for 2024 election cycle

article

Jon Stewart is returning to "The Daily Show."

Stewart, who hosted the show on Comedy Central for 16 years, will be back to host one day a week – on Mondays – starting Feb. 12. Stewart will also serve as the show’s executive producer, according to multiple reports.

"Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

The iconic comedian left "The Daily Show" in 2015, but Stewart is still the name most associated with the show. "The Daily Show" also launched the careers of Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Jessica Williams and more.

He will host once weekly through the duration of the 2024 elections cycle. There will be a revolving lineup of hosts the remainder of the week.

According to Axios, Mondays are the most-watched day of the week.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jon Stewart during Monday's June 17, 2019 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

"The Daily Show" hasn’t had a permanent host since Trevor Noah left last year. Apple canceled Stewart’s most recent show, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.