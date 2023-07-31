K-Pop unit ODD EYE CIRCLE makes return under new company with big plans

K-pop unit ODD EYE CIRCLE, formally a unit under girl group LOONA, made their return after nearly six years under a new company, MODHAUS.

After a legal battle with their former company, the members of LOONA left and joined new entertainment companies. Five of those members, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Heejin, and HaSeul joined MODHAUS and will debut in a new group, ARTMS.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Modhaus)

ODD EYE CIRCLE, which features members Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry made their return as the first unit of ARTMS in July with the album, "Version Up".

"We have made a comeback after such a long time and thanks to all the fans who have waited for us, we are very satisfied with the results," says Kim Lip.

Kim Lip helped in writing their title track, "Air Force One," which has over 13 million views on YouTube so far.

After such a long hiatus of their unit, fans were curious if they would be looking at the return of ODD EYE CIRCLE as a comeback, or a rebirth.

JinSoul says, "We tried to maintain the concept of our music to an extent like a continuation of the past, but us coming back was not part of our plan so I would like to say it’s the rebirth of ODD EYE CIRCLE."

The members, who debuted with the full LOONA group in 2018, had a successful career under the name and were loved by fans across the world. However, the members have advice they wish they could give to their younger selves.

"The toughest thing for me was to go on a diet. I would like to tell myself to not force myself just because the company told you so, but to do it for your own good and health. That would be my advice," says JinSoul.

Choerry adds, "Same for me since that was the biggest concern back then. So I would like to tell myself to go on a healthy diet."

Their last album, released in 2017, became one of the group’s most popular unit albums with hit songs like "Uncover" and "Girl Front," so the pressure to recreate that success under a new company was real.

Kim Lip explains, "Since our fans always loved all the past albums by ODD EYE CIRCLE, it is true that we have been quite concerned and pressured to meet the expectations. But now, after the release of the album, we feel that the fans are loving it. It’s such a relief."

While no details have been released about the plans for ARTMS, the ODD EYE CIRCLE members say we can expect solo, unit, and group projects.