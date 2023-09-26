Kaiser Permanente union worker strike won't affect Washington, officials say

article

Healthcare workers with Kaiser Permanente across the U.S. are on the cusp of a strike, but officials note it will not be affecting Washington State facilities.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions issued a 10-day unfair labor practice strike notice to the company, representing some 70,000 workers in Colorado, California, Washington, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The unions say if Kaiser leadership does not negotiate a new contract before the current one expires Sept. 30, a three-day strike will kick off.

These national negotiations involve only a fraction of workers and facilities in Washington—primarily in the southwest edge of the state, just across the river from Portland, Oregon.

Kaiser Permanente notes this strike will not affect Washington, as their contract runs through the end of October. OPEIU Local 8, which represents Washington union members, approved a new contract on Monday.