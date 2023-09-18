Katy Perry sells music catalog for $225 million

article

Singer Katy Perry has sold her music catalog to Litmus Music, a subsidiary of The Carlyle Group, FOX Business can confirm.

On Monday, the company announced that the deal would include Perry's five studio albums that she recorded for Capitol Records between 2008 and 2020. The sale is worth $225 million, according to multiple reports.

"Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I’m so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire," Dan McCarroll, former president of Capitol Records and co-founder of Litmus, said in the press release.

The albums, "One of the Boys" (2008), "Teenage Dream" (2010), "Prism" (2013), "Witness" (2017) and "Smile" (2020), collectively include 16 multi-platinum singles.

Co-founder and CEO Hank Forsyth noted that Perry's "songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does."

This spring, Perry was tapped as a performer at the coronation of King Charles III .

Since breaking the popular culture mold with early songs like "I Kissed a Girl" and "Hot N Cold," Perry seemed to put creating new music on the back burner as she focused on building a family with fiancé Orlando Bloom , in addition to securing a role as judge on ABC's revamped "American Idol."

In recent seasons, Perry has come under fire for the feedback she's given to contestants, often being dubbed too critical by fans.

Perry joined the show in 2018 and was recently announced to return as co-judge of the 2024 season alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The "Firework" singer also embarked upon a residency in 2021 called "Play" at Resorts World Las Vegas.

At a recent concert this past summer, Perry teased potential new music, telling the crowd, "Now if you can't love me in my ‘Witness’ or ‘Smile’ era, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era," the singer shared, per fan-captured video .

A representative for Perry did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

