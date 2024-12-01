KAVE’s second album shows power of collaboration and experimentation

From longtime friends to bandmates, the members of KAVE are putting their connection into their music as they release their second album, "Say My Name."

The group made their official debut this summer with their debut album, "Flight of Ideas," led by lead singer Gaho who already had an established career as a solo artist.

When the group decided to come together, they had some competing ideas on what styles they wanted to show as a group.

"We did not have common ground in our music careers, therefore, we faced some difficulties to find one…we integrate the genres that we are good at and like and make music that comprises them and it turned out to be band music," says Hyun.

"Also, we started as a music producer group. The experience we gained is manifesting itself in band music now," he adds.

Their first album was released in July and their latest album, "Say My Name," was released on November 11, so they didn’t have a lot of time in between releases, but they prepared for that ahead of time.

"It took us three years and those songs that we worked on for three years ended up on our first and second EP. so we didn’t feel rushed to produce music, but had a challenge to reduce the number of songs. That is why we were able to release two mini albums in such a short period," explains Gaho.

"Say My Name" was an album the group put a lot of thought into after narrowing down the tracks they had.

"The title track isn’t ‘Say My Name’ while we do have a B-side track called ‘Say My Name.’ We chose the songs that have a broader popular appeal as our title tracks, and added our concept and theme to B-side tracks," Gaho says.

The group decided on two separate title tracks for the album, "You" and "Stone," songs they thought would have a more popular appeal to promote.

KAVE - You M/V

KAVE started as a producer group, thinking outside the box is something they are used to, wanting to try new things. Now that they have debuted as a band together, they are able to explore new styles.

"We wanted to involve classical music in our songs, and people might question us and say ‘band doesn’t go along with classical music,’ but you can check out Hyun’s keyboard in ‘Follow Me’ and I think people who like classical music would love it," as well as electronic and rock music, explains Gaho.

From electronic and classical, the group is open to trying new styles, including rap.

When asked what artist they would like to collaborate with if given the chance, Ownr says, "Personally, I would really prefer if we can do some rappers from the States…Meek Mill or someone like Lil Wayne."

The group’s eagerness to try new things and show fans all the sides of themselves as artists calls back to the meaning behind their name, KAVE.

"When we came up with the name KAVE, we wanted it to have a meaning of the cave, because I felt that we are creating our place and inviting our fans to the place to communicate with each other," explains Gaho.

Their goal for 2024 was to release two albums which they have successfully accomplished, and now they are hoping to take their music outside of Korea to the fans who have joined them on their journey.

"I hope we can fly to many different places because we have fans all around the world. We want to visit them and show them the album that we created," Gaho says.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

WA teen's cold case murder solved 36 years later through DNA tech

King County activates severe weather response protocols

Burien couple rescues child found wandering barefoot on busy street

What is ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ and how is WA law enforcement preparing for it?

How to watch UW Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

Earthquake reported near WA's Mount St. Helens

Wife found bloodied, accused of Thanksgiving Eve killing in Parkland, WA

When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.