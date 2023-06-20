Kent PD: Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with child hostsage

A Kent man has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home with a small child inside.

Kent Police officers responded to a home in East Hill around 12:30 a.m. in regards to a domestic violence assault in progress.

Officers learned the suspect barricaded the door of the home and refused to come out. They worked for over an hour to try and encourage the suspect to exit the home, but he refused.

A warrant was issued and the SWAT team arrived. Hostage negotiators were able to convince the man to leave the home just after 4 p.m.

The child was not injured and was reunited with their mother.

The 33-year-old man was arrested for second-degree assault.

Police have not specified what the initial domestic violence situation was.

Call 911 if you need to report an assault or an instance of domestic violence. You can click here for statewide resources.



