Kent police chief to speak at city council meeting on latest data from state's annual crime report

The rate of violent crimes statewide is outpacing the number of available responding officers. The latest data from the 2022 Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs crime report shows law-breaking is at an all-time high, while police staffing has plummeted.

Chief Rafael Padilla with Kent Police Department wants to talk about the rise in crime in the city. Tuesday, he will be discussing the state’s report at the city council meeting, specifically on what’s happening in the community.

Numbers in the WASPC’s 2022 report showed burglaries in Kent increased more than 34% from 2021. It also states Kent saw a 35% increase in aggravated assault, and a 58% rise in weapon law violations.

This is happening while the WASPC said the average of commissioned officers continues declining statewide.

"Figure out what the solution for this situation because it’s come to be bad," said Neahad Al-Zaidy, owner of Ishstar Smoke Shop in Kent.

Al-Zaidy has owned Ishstar Smoke Shop for seven years. He said never has he seen crime so rampant in his neighborhood before.

"Before, we don’t suffer from this. Everything is good and we are very happy with the police and the city what they do. But I see this year is the worst year in Kent," said Al-Zaidy.

Featured article

He said this year his store has been burglarized three times.

"Broke the wall in the back and they rob all the store. They take all the cigarettes…vape," said Al-Zaidy. "Too much danger in this area."

It’s reason why he installed more security cameras inside and outside of the store, plus barbed wire around the gated entrance to keep criminals out.

"My family they are scared when I go to my job because they don’t know what happen to me because the shooting and the crime. Too much," said Al-Zaidy.

In posts to social media, the Kent Police Department encouraged the public to attend the upcoming city council meeting, scheduled for 7 P.M., or watch it online.

As the city prepares to hear from Chief Padilla on the latest crime data and potential solutions, Al-Zaidy said he will continue protecting his store at all costs.

"We will fight for our life," said Al-Zaidy.