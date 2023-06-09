Kentucky woman learns she won $1M lottery while checking email at work: 'I am just floored'

A Louisville woman was apparently left in shock after she scrolled through her emails and learned she had won a $1 million prize from the Kentucky Lottery.

The winner, who reportedly wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a Powerball ticket on May 31 through the Kentucky Lottery's website, the Kentucky Lottery revealed in a recent press release.

"I've played for years," she told lottery officials.

The winner, who reportedly won $200 two months before the Powerball prize, enjoys purchasing tickets online because of the convenience.

"I can go on and do it and it takes only a couple of minutes," she shared with the Kentucky Lottery.

The Jefferson County resident was at work reading through her inbox when she opened an email from the Kentucky Lottery. The message notified her that she was the winner of a $1 million prize, the press release said.

"I literally was like, ‘No way,’" she said. "I am just floored."

The winner stepped out of the office to share the news with her husband, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The winner reportedly asked her husband if he was sitting down before announcing that she won the big prize. At first, the winner's husband wasn't convinced the email was real, according to lottery officials.

After investigating whether the email was a scam, the couple "felt confident" that the $1 million win was legitimate, the Kentucky Lottery wrote.

They went to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville on Thursday, June 1, to claim the winning ticket, the Kentucky Lottery shared.

"Lightning has struck, very good lightning," her husband told lottery officials.

The winner left headquarters with a check for $715,000 after the state and federal tax withholdings, the press release stated.

"This gives us so much freedom to do some things we want to do," she shared with lottery officials.

The couple hopes to use their newfound winnings towards travel and "some things to do around the house," the Kentucky Lottery shared.

"I want it [winning] to be something that is an asset that we have. It’s not something I’m going to blow," the winner added.

The Kentucky Lottery has been funding collegiate scholarships and education programs with over $4.4 billion worth of lottery proceeds since 1999, according the Kentucky Lottery's website.

